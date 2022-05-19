Aprilia scooter prices hiked

Aprilia hikes the price for its SR and SXR range of scooters in India. The SXR is the Italian brand’s line-up of maxi-style scooters, while the SR range is made up of sporty scooters and was recently facelifted, bringing in new features and a price hike. Now, again the price goes up by ₹ 6,500, for both model ranges.

This time around, however, there are no updates or new features on offer. The line-up now starts at ₹ 1.06 lakh for the 125cc Storm, with the SR 125 costing ₹ 1.16 lakh and the SXR 125 priced at ₹ 1.27 lakh. The 160cc range, meanwhile, starts at ₹1.26 lakh for the SR 160 and goes all the way up to ₹ 1.38 lakh for the SXR 160.

This is quite a substantial increase, and these Italian scooters, which were already an expensive proposition, are now even more so specially when you consider competition with the Yamaha Aerox 155 — which despite being considerably quicker, more tech-laden and feature-rich — is more affordable than the SXR 160, at ₹ 1.37 lakh. In the 125cc arena, Aprilia’s competition comes from the maxi-style Suzuki Burgman Street, which is also a good deal more affordable than the Italian offerings, costing between ₹ 87,900 and ₹ 91,800.