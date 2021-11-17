Motoring

Aprilia launches updated SR 125, SR 160

Aprilia has launched updated versions of the SR 125 and SR 160 with prices starting at ₹ 1.08 lakh and ₹ 1.17 lakh respectively. Further, the SR 160 is available in Carbon and Race variants priced at ₹ 1.20 lakh and ₹ 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune) respectively.

Both these versions differ from the standard scooter in colours and graphics schemes. The face-lifted Aprilia SRs sport a new, sharper design, and look more modern thanks, in part, to a new V-shaped LED headlight and new LED tail-lamp. The apron and grab rails have been redesigned, it gains knuckle guards, and the seats also now sport a split design, which is quite unusual for a scooter.

The earlier MRF tyres have now been replaced by CEAT units. Instrumentation is now fully digital with the SR borrowing the SXR 160’s LCD screen. This means a large and crisp display, with readouts for trip, speed and fuel consumption data, as well as a tachometer, which is also quite unusual for a scooter. Like on the SXR, this display is yet to receive Bluetooth connectivity.

At these new prices, the SR 125 is around ₹ 13,000 more expensive than the base version of the outgoing SR 125, and ₹ 10,000 more expensive than the digital cluster variant. The SR 160 is about ₹ 12,000 more expensive than before.


