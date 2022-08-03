Apollo launches EV-specific tyres for cars, scooters

Apollo Tyres has launched new EV-specific tyre ranges in India under two new sub-brands — Amperion and WAV. The Apollo Amperion is dedicated to electric passenger cars, while the Apollo WAV range is targeted at electric two-wheelers.

The Apollo Amperion range is offered in two different tread sizes — 195mm and 215mm — both targeted at SUVs with R16 and R17 rim sizes. The EV-specific tyres also feature a five-star BEE certification on parameters of low rolling resistance, wet-grip performance and road noise.

Apollo Tyres claims Amperion will enhance the range of the EV by up to 8% owing to the special functionalised resin compound that offers better grip to handle instant torque application in case of EVs, as well as to reduce rolling resistance. The tyres are also being claimed to offer high durability and the potential to withstand prolonged high load from the weight of the EV battery. The sidewall profile on the Apollo Amperion range is also recessed to lower the aerodynamic drag, therefore, achieving reduced resistance while rolling on the road.

The Apollo WAV two-wheeler tyre range, currently targeted at the likes of the Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak e-scooters, also features specialised design to offer low rolling resistance, as well as high traction to resist the initial torque in an EV. The company plans to develop EV tyres for motorcycles in the next phase once there are more electric motorcycle options in the market.

While the exact pricing has not been revealed, the Amperion and WAV tyres will be available for a 5% premium over the comparable tyres from Apollo’s range for combustion engine-powered vehicles. The company will retail tyres from its widespread dealer and distribution network in India, and will also eye direct-OEM supplies for existing EV models such as the Tata Nexon EV, and MG ZS EV, as well as upcoming EV cars.