Answers to your vehicle-related queries

Pick the Kodiaq

Arun Chhabra, Noida: I am looking for a petrol-driven SUV in the ₹35-45 lakh segment. I have shortlisted the Skoda Kodiaq and the Volvo XC40. I like both, but the XC40 does not feel like a family car. My second question is about the XC60: any idea whether Volvo is contemplating a petrol version for this car anytime soon?

The XC40 is a touch more luxurious than the Kodiaq, but it’s a bit cramped in comparison, especially in the rear seating. The Kodiaq petrol with a 2.0 TSI engine will be a brilliant car to drive and is overall a more practical choice. We would go for the Skoda.

Spare parts unavailable

Jitupon Gogoi, Guwahati: Will it be wise to buy a used Fiat Punto diesel now, considering that the company has shut shop in India? I plan to keep it for the next five years. Will spares be an issue?

The Punto diesel is quite a hardy car, so if you have found one in good condition, it should last you for another 4-5 years. With the Fiat brand shut down, parts will be harder to come by, but not impossible. The good thing is that Fiat dealers haven’t shut down with the company and still continue operations with the Jeep brand. So, finding a competent workshop won’t be an issue, but you do have to consider the availability of parts in the long run.

Corolla Altis discontinued

Angad Singh Hanspal, Mumbai: Will Toyota launch the all-new 2020 Corolla Altis in India this year, perhaps by May-June?

There are no plans to launch the new Altis, and in fact, Toyota has discontinued the current model. The company may bring it back in 2021, but it’s not certain.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the Editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in