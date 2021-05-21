Answering your vehicle-related queries

21 May 2021 13:50 IST

We want to buy a compact automatic car and are confused whether to opt for a premium hatchback (Maruti Swift, Baleno, Hyundai i20) or a compact SUV (Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite). I am aware of the types of automatics offered but we are looking for the best buy of the lot.

Aniketh Kapoor, Nagpur

If you can stretch your budget, we suggest you go for the Sonet. The higher variants are pricey but it is the best compact SUV in the market today. The Magnite and Kiger are great value-for-money options and have a more spacious back seat compared to the Sonet, but they are not as well equipped, nor do they drive as well as the Kia. Overall, we recommend a compact SUV as it offers all the virtues of a hatchback and a lot more practicality too.

I own a 2015 Hyundai Grand i10 and it is due for a tyre change. Currently, it has steel rims and I am planning to go in for 14-inch alloys. Is it advisable to upgrade the stock tyres (165/65 R14) to 185/60 R14?

Zaheer, Tambaram

The 185/60 R14 would be a touch too large for the Grand i10 and might foul with the car’s suspension components. You could consider the 175/60 R14s as an option but our advice would be to stick to the 165/65 R14s.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in