Answering your vehicle-related queries

Tyre Talk

I am buying a KIA Seltos GTX+ diesel automatic, which has factory tyres of size 215/60 R17. Can I upsize to 255/60 R17?

Kalingarayar, via email

255/60 R17 tyres will be very large for the Seltos and may foul with the suspension and body. You can safely upsize to the 225/55 R17, or subject to the body clearance you can fit 225/60 R17s. Both the sizes are readily available from Indian and foreign brands.

I have a 2010 Ford Figo and now I need to upsize the car tyre (175/65 R14), since its ground clearance is an issue with bad roads around my place. What is the best I can upsize my Figo tyre to?

Sudhir, Thane

You could fit 185/65 R14s as an upgrade option for the Ford Figo. It would increase the ride height and ground clearance, and the increased width would give better road-holding and ride comfort.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in

