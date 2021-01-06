Answering your vehicle-related queries

Luxury brands or Skoda Superb?

Dharani Dharan, Tirupur: Is there a big difference between the Skoda Superb, Mercedes-Benz C-class, BMW 3 Series and Audi A4? The Skoda Superb offers almost everything, from luxury to performance. Is it worth buying those luxury brand cars or should I go with the Superb? What’s the main difference between them?

Frankly, the Skoda Superb offers almost everything a luxury brand does at a more affordable price. What you do lose out on is a bit of refinement and some luxury touches such as the switchgear, and some trim bits that are of a slightly higher level in German luxury brands. However, the Superb oozes quality too, and it’s great to drive and much more spacious. So, if you aren’t hung up on owning a car with a premium badge, the Superb is a more sensible choice.

Which automatic do I choose?

Sundeep Kumar B, Hyderabad: I am confused between the automatic Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Hyundai Creta. I prefer a petrol model, but was wondering if it’s worth spending an additional ₹4 lakh on the Creta or should I stick to the Nexon. I also thought about the Nexon EV, but I heard about multiple issues with electric cars.

If you don’t need the extra space and can do without some features, you can give the Creta a pass and save a lot of money. Between the Nexon and EcoSport automatics, the Ford wins due to a better automatic transmission. The Nexon auto is a basic AMT and doesn’t shift anywhere near as smoothly as the EcoSport’s traditional torque converter unit. The EcoSport isn’t as spacious as the Nexon, but is the nicer car to drive overall. The Nexon EV is the most affordable high-voltage EV in the market and worth looking at only if you plan on driving in the city as the lack of charging infrastructure limits its use on highways. We have not heard of any serious issues with the Nexon EV.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in