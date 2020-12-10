Answering your vehicle-related queries

On the lookout for a diesel-automatic SUV

Tushar Gupta, Faridabad: My daily commute is 100km (60% on the highway, 40% in the city). Within a budget of ₹20 lakh, I want a diesel-automatic SUV that has good mileage, is fun to drive, has a panoramic sunroof and most importantly is safe. I have shortlisted the Hyundai Creta and the Tata Harrier diesel.

Given your usage, which is primarily on the highway, we feel the Harrier will be a better option than the Creta. The Creta is a better city SUV but not as good on the highway as the Harrier, which feels more settled and stable at speeds. Also, the Harrier’s 170hp, 2.0-litre engine feels much stronger than the Creta’s 1.5 diesel, which develops a lower 115hp.

The extra power, well-sorted suspension and tough chassis make the Harrier more fun to drive than the Creta. However, bear in mind that, at low speeds and whilst parking, the bigger Harrier, with its old-school hydraulic power steering can feel quite heavy.

Which tyre brand should I go for?

Dinesh, Chennai: I am planning to replace the tyres of my 2011 Honda Civic and will stick to the standard size, 195/65-R15. Which brand should I choose? My usage is mostly in city conditions. I was looking into tyre brands such as Continental MC5, Michelin XM2 and Primacy 4ST. If Michelin, what is the difference between XM2 and Primacy 4ST?

The Continentals, in our experience, seem to have a softer sidewall and hence are prone to sidewall damages or cuts. In this regard, the Michelins would be a better choice. If your running is mainly within city limits, you could opt for the XM2s, but if it is on highways, the Primacys would be the preferable option.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in