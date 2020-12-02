Answering your vehicle-related queries

Kia Sonet or Seltos HTX?

Vardhaman, Hyderabad: I am torn between the Kia Sonet GTX+ DCT and the Seltos HTX automatic. My budget is around ₹15-17 lakh.

This is a classic conundrum — should you buy a small car with more featuresand equipment or the lower variant of a bigger car. Our view is that you should go for the smaller car, unless you need extra space as you get more features and equipment.

It’s true that the bigger Seltos will have a slightly better ride and give you a ‘big car’ feel, but the Sonet is so well equipped and well-built that we think it’s better to go for it, unless you are regularly using the back seat, which in fact is the Sonet’s biggest weakness.

Is it worth it?

Pravin, Chennai: Can I add multipurpose additives by Volkswagen to my 2016 Polo GT TSI?

The fuel injectors in VW’s TSI engines are sensitive to fuel quality and so it is best to avoid any additives that are unlikely to offer any substantial benefits. We suggest you tank up with 93 or 97 Octane fuel once in a while to keep the injectors and fuel lines clean for better performance.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in