Answering your vehicle-related queries

A car for daily use and travel

Shivani Yadav, Gandhinagar: I can’t decide between the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Renault Kwid and the Hyundai Santro. I need the car for my daily office commute as well as for travelling to my hometown in Satpura, one of the hilly regions. I want a strong car within ₹5 lakh that is safe to drive in the ghats, and is good for bad roads and long trips.

We would choose the WagonR for several reasons. Firstly, it has the strongest engine, which is a big help in hilly regions. The ride is not as good as the Kwid’s but the WagonR tackles bad roads quite well and feels fairly stable at high speeds. The Santro feels the most solid, butoverall, the WagonR is the nicest car to drive. Also, in your region, Maruti’s service network has an edge.

Skoda Superb or VW Tiguan?

Kshitij Saraff, Kolkata: I own a 2018 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 1.3 diesel facelift and a 2016 VW Vento 1.6 petrol facelift. I am looking to replace the Vento with a German model. It will mostly be for the city, so should I opt for the Skoda Superb Sportline or the VW Tiguan?

If your usage is mainly in the city, we would advise you to go for the Superb as it has a smoother ride and is nicer to drive. The Tiguan Allspace is also good but it does not offer the same level of comfort as the Superb and is a bit expensive for what you get.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in