Answering your vehicle-related queries

13 November 2020 17:29 IST

Petrol vs diesel Thar

Sidharth Bharadwaj, Jamshedpur: How would you rate the off-road abilities of the new 2020 Mahindra Thar 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol automatic compared to its diesel sibling? Will it be able to match up to the diesel in the wild?

The 2.0 mStallion genuinely impressed us with its smoothness and sharp throttle response. It does not quite have the low-end grunt of the diesel, but is torquey enough for serious mud-plugging and does not compromise the Thar’s off-road abilities. We would choose the 2.0 turbo-petrol over the diesel if your drive is a combination of city and weekend off-roading.

Brighter light, better throw

Drupad Bhatt, Bengaluru: I own a 2016 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the headlamp light’s focus is very low, and the throw is only a few metres. I want to change the headlight to one that has a brighter light as well as a longer throw.

You could opt for high-low beam projector fog lamps for your car, which will solve the problem by offering a sharper beam focus and longer light throw during night drives. Projector fog lamps from IPH or XP Micro in the standard 3.0-inch size would be a direct fit in the Ciaz’s stock fog lamp housing. The projectors can be paired with HID bulbs, preferably of 4,300 Kelvin or 5,000 Kelvin temperature specification for optimal visibility. The entire setup and installation should cost you between ₹5,000-7,000 and the projectors also support high and low beam functions, which can be directly toggled from the main headlamp stalk of the car.

