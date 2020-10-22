Answering your vehicle-related queries

22 October 2020 00:32 IST

ECU kit for Honda Civic diesel

Raahul Suresh, Tiruchi: I plan on buying the new Honda Civic diesel. I liked the way it handled, but it didn’t feel as swift as older models. Is it a good idea to add an ECU kit to the new model or modify the engine?

You could add a piggyback ECU to drive an aggressive map as per your liking or get a remap done to extract maximum performance from the 1.6-litre iDTEC engine. However, none of these are recommended on a brand-new car as you would stand the risk of losing the warranty on the entire vehicle after modification. Hence, if performance is your top priority, we would suggest investing elsewhere, but you have fairly limited choices in this car segment.

Looking to upgrade

B Rathish, Sholinghur: I own a 2018 Tata Hexa XTA but would like to upgrade to a better one. Which one do you recommend?

The Hexa is the best Tata product but it has been discontinued. There is no replacement for it, and we suggest you hang onto your Hexa. You could wait for the Tata Gravitas which also has three rows but, it won’t be as comfortable. Another option is the Ford Endeavour, but it is more expensive.

