Answering your vehicle-related queries

Aftermarket cruise control

AK, Bengaluru: Is it possible to install an aftermarket cruise control on my 2019 Honda Amaze?

Retrofitting cruise control involves high-precision work with the vehicle’s electronics. While the second-generation Honda Amaze gets cruise control, it only does so in its VX manual transmission variants. So, an upgrade would only be possible if your car is an MT. Get in touch with your service centre to check if it is possible to get the body control module (BCM), steering mounted controls and wiring harness from the VX variants installed in your car. This could be very expensive and if the installation goes wrong, it could lead to huge safety issues. We would advise against it.

Pre-owned petrol car wanted

Rithul, via email: I want to buy a pre-owned petrol car at a budget of ₹18 lakh. It should be feature-rich and with a Sport mode. I don’t prefer Korean cars. What about the MG Hector and Honda Civic?

With a budget of ₹18 lakh, we would suggest you consider the Skoda Octavia 1.8-litre TSI, which comes with a dual-clutch automatic transmission. It offers strong performance, has ample cabin space and a large boot. You could easily get a 2018 or 2019 model for the money, and we would recommend you extend your warranty at the earliest after closing the deal.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in