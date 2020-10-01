Answering your vehicle-related queries

Which diesel automatic should I buy?

Bijender Singh, Hisar: I am planning to buy a diesel-automatic car but I am confused between three models — the Mahindra XUV300 AMT, Tata Nexon AMT and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT. Which of these is a value-for-money package with good mileage?

The Vitara Brezza is no longer being sold with a diesel engine so you are left with the XUV300 and the Nexon diesel AMTs. The XUV300 offers a more spacious cabin, better quality interiors and a far superior diesel engine — the XUV300’s 1.5 diesel is one of the best around. The Nexon has a bigger boot, better ride and handling and is cheaper. Assuming that you are buying the car for convenience, the XUV300 is easier to drive and overall the better choice.

Is this a fair price?

Mirza Kamran Baig: I want to buy a used car and saw a Hyundai i20 Sportz made in June 2011 that has covered 40,019km. It is a first owner car and looks to be in good condition. The seller is quoting ₹2.40 lakh. Should I negotiate for ₹2 lakh?

You could offer ₹2 lakh and leave the ball in the dealer’s court. If he wants to make the deal, he will surely reduce the price. The beauty of the used car market is that the more you search, the better your chances of getting a great deal.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India.