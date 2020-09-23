Answering your vehicle-related queries

23 September 2020 17:06 IST

Is this a fair price?

Ranjithkumar R: My friend wants to sell his 2017 Maruti Ciaz ZDi SHVS, a model I’ve always wanted but couldn’t buy since it was discontinued. His car is in good condition, has covered about 49,000 km and he’s asking about ₹8 lakh for it. Is the price reasonable?

The selling price of pre-owned cars differs across the country, and it could vary depending on the condition of the car. Still, try and knock another lakh off the asking price. Do enquire with used car dealers to get a fair price of a 2017 diesel Ciaz in your region.

What’s the best tyre?

Ankit, Pathankot: Which would be the best tyre for a 2018 Hyundai Elite i20? Should I upsize from 195/55 R16 to 205/55 R16?

The best choice for upsizing tyres depends on the driving conditions. If you use the car primarily in the city, it’s best to stick to the same size. If your running is more on the highways, the 205/55-R16 would give you better grip and stability at high speeds. You can opt for Michelin, Pirellis or Goodyear; they are good options for the i20.

