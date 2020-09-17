Answering your vehicle-related queries

A comfortable ride

Balasubramaniyan, Chennai: I want to buy a car with good rear-seat comfort because I suffer from back pain. My budget is ₹50-75 lakh. Should I buy a new or used car? An SUV or sedan? For a new car, I’m considering either the Lexus ES 300h or Mercedes C-class, and if a used car, either a Toyota Land Cruiser or a 2017-2018 Lexus SUV.

A new car is always preferable as you are sure of what you are going to get. In the luxury segment, maintenance costs can shoot up if a used car had faults which were not spotted earlier. A sedan is always better as it offers a better ride quality than a SUV. The ES 300h is far better as it has more space, the ride quality is very good and the rear seat has recline function. The hybrid powertrain is ideal for city driving. The C-class is more cramped in comparison, and the rear-seat under-thigh support isn’t very generous. The only advantage of the C-class is that it is cheaper than the Lexus ES 300h, and resale value may be a bit better too.

For entertainment

Smit Patel, Ahmedabad: I want to buy a multimedia unit for my 2012 Volkswagen Vento and my budget is ₹25,000. Should I go for Sony or Blaupunkt ? What is the difference between an inbuilt amplifier and separate amplifier?

Both Sony and Blaupunkt have various modes of head units with built-in amplifiers. The biggest difference between an external and in-built amplifier is added power and the flexibility of installation if you want to add additional speakers in the rear doors or maybe a subwoofer.

