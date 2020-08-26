Answering your vehicle-related queries

The Endeavour or the Carnival?

Srushanth Singh: I am trying to decide between the Ford Endeavour and the Kia Carnival. I like the Endeavour for its bold SUV looks, though I am a bit hesitant to get one due to the perception of high maintenance costs involved with owning a Ford. Another reason is that the SUV just has a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Please let me know whether I should buy the Endeavour or pick the Kia Carnival instead?

The Endeavour’s 2.0-litre is not as strong as the older 3.2-litre. However, it is not a reason to mark it down. There is a lot to like about the Endeavour and it is a very capable offering. Ford has taken several initiatives fighting the ‘high maintenance’ perception, and there is even a service cost calculator on their website so you might want to refer to that once to see how much your routine service would cost. The Kia Carnival, on the other hand, does an excellent job as a posh people-mover, but does not command the SUV appeal like the Ford, and is not even as capable over bad and broken roads. So if your heart is set on the Endeavour, go for it — it is a very good option.

What’s the better option?

Bijando Meitei: I am looking to buy a new car and have shortlisted Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno and Swift, along with the Hyundai Venue. I have a budget of around ₹7 lakh. Please recommend which one I should go for.

Both the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Swift are spacious, have the same lovely engine and are very easy to drive. You can’t go wrong with either. The Venue is a nice car but the lack of space at the rear could be a concern should you have passengers travelling with you at the back. From your options, we would suggest the Baleno.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in