Answering your vehicle-related queries

19 August 2020 19:36 IST

It’s time to buy a car

Venkatesh Subramanian: We are a family of four – though my elderly parents may join us at times – and require a car primarily for short daily commutes and occasional jaunts to a nearby town. I want a car that is sturdy, easy to manoeuvre, spacious, powerful and offers decent mileage. My budget is ₹12 lakh. I would prefer a petrol vehicle and am looking to strike a balance between a small car and a 7-seater.

If it is a 7-seater you seek, go for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. And if you can compromise on that one extra seat for a more upmarket feel, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is the one for you. The XL6 is a posh version of the Ertiga that’s available as a 6-seater, with captain seats in the second row. You could get a decently equipped version within your budget. What’s more, the XL6 is nice to drive, and feels just like a taller hatchback. Plus it is very practical, and comes with the peace of mind associated with the Maruti badge.

Which SUV should I buy?

Varun Anne: I am looking to add a new SUV to my garage. I have narrowed my options down to the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Alturas G4. After reading various reviews, I found the Alturas to be a good bargain. However, a serious concern is resale value. I know this depends on a number of factors, but which of the cars I’ve mentioned would fetch a better resale value? I’d prefer to buy an automatic.

Advertising

Advertising

It all boils down to when you plan to sell your SUV — if it is within five years, then resale value could be a decision maker for you, else it shouldn’t matter. The Mahindra Alturas G4 is a value proposition; its interiors feel luxurious and it is substantially cheaper than its rivals. However, as you pointed out, resale won’t be as strong, and what you save in purchasing the Alturas G4 upfront will be negated by its (comparatively) lower resale value. The Endeavour is the next best choice.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in