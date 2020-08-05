Answering your vehicle-related queries

05 August 2020 16:13 IST

An SUV for the city

Madhu: I am looking to buy an SUV that will be entertaining to drive and spacious. My usage is primarily in the city, with the occasional highway trip. I have shortlisted the Mahindra XUV500, Kia Seltos and MG Hector. I like the XUV500, though I am tempted by the features offered on the others. My budget is ₹15-20 lakh. Which one should I go for?

The XUV500 is a competent car, but if you don’t have use of the additional third row of seats, then you would do well to look at a modern alternative like the Kia Seltos. It is a posh offering that ticks all the right boxes — space, comfort, engine, efficiency etc. You could also consider the all-new Hyundai Creta, which is essentially the same car as the Seltos, with a different design, and comes with Hyundai’s wider support backing.

Moving up

Harmeet Singh: My wife is looking to upgrade from her old Santro. We have shortlisted the petrol Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Is it a good option compared to the Maruti Suzuki Swift? Also, given the traffic in Chandigarh, should we consider buying an AMT?

The Nios is a logical upgrade from the Santro. It is a very user-friendly car with light controls and good visibility. The AMT is reasonably smooth and very convenient, especially in bumper-to-bumper traffic. The Swift is more spacious and its engine is superior too, so if her usage is mainly confined to the city and doesn’t need that extra bit of cabin space, the Nios is a good buy.