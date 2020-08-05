Answering your vehicle-related queries

An SUV for the city
Madhu: I am looking to buy an SUV that will be entertaining to drive and spacious. My usage is primarily in the city, with the occasional highway trip. I have shortlisted the Mahindra XUV500, Kia Seltos and MG Hector. I like the XUV500, though I am tempted by the features offered on the others. My budget is ₹15-20 lakh. Which one should I go for?
The XUV500 is a competent car, but if you don’t have use of the additional third row of seats, then you would do well to look at a modern alternative like the Kia Seltos. It is a posh offering that ticks all the right boxes — space, comfort, engine, efficiency etc. You could also consider the all-new Hyundai Creta, which is essentially the same car as the Seltos, with a different design, and comes with Hyundai’s wider support backing.
Moving up
Harmeet Singh: My wife is looking to upgrade from her old Santro. We have shortlisted the petrol Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Is it a good option compared to the Maruti Suzuki Swift? Also, given the traffic in Chandigarh, should we consider buying an AMT?
The Nios is a logical upgrade from the Santro. It is a very user-friendly car with light controls and good visibility. The AMT is reasonably smooth and very convenient, especially in bumper-to-bumper traffic. The Swift is more spacious and its engine is superior too, so if her usage is mainly confined to the city and doesn’t need that extra bit of cabin space, the Nios is a good buy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath