Answering your vehicle-related queries

More for less
Varsha S: I have been using a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R automatic and I’m now looking to upgrade to a newer model. I like the seat height in my car as I’m 5 feet tall and I’m able to avoid the glare of oncoming headlights. With a budget of ₹4-6 lakh, please recommend which car I should go for. I want a car that is low on maintenance, spacious and comfortable enough for four occupants. I drive less than 10km a day and only within the city.
The new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R AMT is the one for you. It carries over all the strengths of your existing car, and is better in every single way — space, engine, comfort, interiors and a nice high seating position, which is useful for drivers who are not tall. You can get the VXi AGS variant in your budget.
Head over wheels
Mahasweta Das: My boyfriend and I bought our first car, a Mercedes-Benz E 220d, back in 2018. However, it is barely being used now and it is becoming difficult to keep the car in running order. Should we sell it or keep it as a remembrance?
Whether keeping the car as a remembrance or not is a personal decision that only you can make. Do keep in mind that premium cars such as yours depreciate in value really fast, so you will be lucky to get decent resale value. But if it is merely gathering dust and you don’t see it being used in the future, you’d do well to sell it off, rather than dealing with potential issues that may arise due to non-usage of the vehicle.
