Answering your vehicle-related queries

A car for daily use
Ranganathan Venkatakrishnan: I am looking to buy a car for my daily use in Bengaluru with a ₹7.25 lakh budget. I have shortlisted the Tata Tiago XZ, Maruti Celerio ZXi and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Which car should I go for? Also, if there is a better alternative, please suggest.
The Grand i10 Nios is a very user-friendly car with an upmarket feel. Its engine is smooth, controls are light and the overall interior quality is better than the two cars you have shortlisted. If you can, go in for the AMT version, which will make your commute a bit more relaxed.
Getting an upgrade
Mohammed Ikramulla: I am 70 years old and have been driving a Maruti 800 for the last 13 years. I now want to replace the car and am deciding between the Maruti Alto or the Renault Kwid. Which one do you suggest frankly? I hardly drive 100km in a week.
If you have been using the Maruti 800, the Alto will seem very familiar, and it is a car you just cannot go wrong with. The Kwid, on the other hand, is a more spacious car. Overall, the Renault feels more modern and is a better package than the Alto. The only downside to the Kwid is its engine, which isn’t as peppy or refined as the Alto’s.
Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in
