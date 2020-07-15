Answering your vehicle-related queries

A sedan within ₹20-25 lakh
Parth Tikmani, Mumbai: I want a sedan within ₹20-25 lakh, but can’t decide which one to buy.
There isn’t much choice in this price bracket, especially since both the Skoda Octavia and Toyota Corolla have been discontinued for the time being. Your choice is the BS6 Hyundai Elantra or the Honda Civic. For Mumbai, the Civic petrol with the CVT is best as it is smooth, economical and responsive in dense stop-go traffic conditions.
Taking on the hills
Aman Rathore: I have a budget of about ₹ 5-6 lakh and want to buy a car to use as a taxi in the hills of Uttarakhand. It should have over 160mm of ground clearance, good mileage, affordable maintenance costs, good boot space and an automatic gearbox. I would consider a 5-seater or a 7-seater. Please recommend a car that will fit my requirements.
The base variant of the Maruti Dzire is your best bet. The car is spacious, its engine is peppy for the hills and it is also very fuel-efficient. It meets your requirements of a 5-seater with a boot really well, and servicing and maintenance should also be easy on the pocket.
