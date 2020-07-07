Answering your vehicle-related queries

07 July 2020 18:11 IST

Claiming insurance

Abhishek Singh, Kolkata: During Cyclone Amphan, my 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno petrol was submerged for two days. It is waiting a second round of inspection before the service centre can tell me what has to be done. It is still under warranty and has a zero-depreciation insurance. Research shows if a car has been under water, it will never be the same though Maruti Suzuki service centre insists the engine will be as good as new, and the only problem I may have are electricals. Should I push to declare a total loss and claim insurance, or should I believe Maruti and the insurance company?

We are glad to know you are okay, but as for the car, it is hard to say there won’t be issues ahead. Water can cause problems later on. So, ideally, push for a new car, but if they do not give you one, insist on a thorough overhaul; a change in all replaceables like filters, oils and all fluids among others. Get extensive cleaning and drying of the interiors done as mould can form later.

Hyundai Creta Vs Honda City

Shivam Sharma: I want to buy a SUV or sedan that is reliable, looks sporty and offers good mileage. I mostly drive in the city with occasional outstation trips. I have shortlisted the base variant of the new Hyundai Creta and the new Honda City. Which is the better option for a budget of ₹ 9-12 lakh?

The new Creta is a value buy and the EX petrol variant will fit your budget. You might have to stretch your budget a bit for the 2020 Honda City. If you are open to other options, you could consider the Mahindra XUV300, and in your budget, you will be able to get a mid-spec variant with some premium features.