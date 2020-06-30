Answering your vehicle-related queries

30 June 2020 18:39 IST

A plush car

Parv Kapoor, Varanasi: I’m planning to buy a car within ₹40 lakh but am confused between the Kia Carnival and the Ford Endeavour.

Both are very different cars and the only thing they have in common is lots of space, which, we assume, is the reason you are deciding between these two. If you are mainly driving in the city, then the Carnival is a better bet. It’s plusher, has more features and is more refined. Also, the seats in the Carnival, especially the ‘captain seats’, are very comfortable. The Endeavour is not as manoeuvrable as the Carnival, and not as easy to get in and out of. So, as an everyday car, this big SUV is not as practical as the Kia MPV. However, if you are driving on bad roads, travelling out of town, especially to remote areas, the hardy Endeavour is what we would pick.

In the reckoning

Abhed Sethi, New Delhi: We own a 2013 Mahindra XUV500 and are planning to replace it by the end of this year with the new-generation Skoda Octavia. However, since it’s been delayed, I want to know if it is worth the wait or if the Skoda Superb is a better choice. We also like the Skoda Karoq. Our requirements are good-quality interiors, a decent equipment list, a comfortable cabin, and it should be nice to drive. Our drives are limited to weekends, with seldom weekday usage, and rare out-of-town trips. Also, we are not limiting ourselves to Skoda.

Yes, the next-gen Octavia is delayed till early 2021, but upgrading to the Superb is not a bad option. In fact, we would pick it over the Karoq. It is more spacious, has a stronger engine and belongs to a higher segment. The Karoq is also a high-quality car but the 1.5 engine isn’t as strong, and cabin space is cramped, compared to the Superb.