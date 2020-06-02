Answering your vehicle-related queries

I am looking at buying a new car in the ₹15-16 lakh bracket. I have narrowed down to the new BS6 Volkswagen Vento 1.0L AT and the new Nissan Kicks 1.4L turbo CVT. Which of these would be a better all-round package and a better car in the long run?

Ashish Agarwal, Bengaluru

The cars you have shortlisted are in two very different segments, as one is a sedan and the other an SUV. The Vento will be nimbler in an urban environment but the new Kicks with its 1.3 turbo-petrol mated to a CVT is a very compelling package. Firstly, the 156hp motor will give fantastic performance without too much of a compromise on fuel efficiency. Second, the Kicks is based on Renault’s fabled M0 chassis which apart from being rugged, offers the best ride and handling balance, especially on bad roads. The interiors of the Kicks have been spruced up too, though they still can’t match the quality of VW cars. However, the Kicks is more spacious, has a high seating position and overall makes a lot more sense as a fun-to-drive everyday car than the Vento.

Is it worth buying the KTM 390 Adventure or should I look for the BMW G 310 GS?

Kshitij, Indore

We have always maintained that the BMW 310 models are overpriced in India. The KTM is a superior motorcycle in almost every respect, including performance, electronics, features, and it offers it all for a lower price. KTM also has a huge sales and service network with reasonably priced aftersales costs.

Aside from the badge value, the BMW also has a handsome design, a lower seat and a soft and comfortable suspension feeling on the road going for it. However, we would still recommend the KTM for the reasons mentioned earlier.

I want to purchase a bike for my daily usage of about 20-25km. My budget is up to 1.5 lakhs. Which bike is a good choice in this price range? What about the Bajaj Pulsar 220F?

Ameya, Kalyan

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F has essentially been around for well over a decade and has continued to be a strong seller for the company over the years. This is a proven motorcycle at this price point, and a BS6-complaint version is now available; but there is no escaping the fact that it is now quite an old machine. Regarding other choices, as you have not clearly mentioned what sort of experience you are looking for, we will list out a few different options.

For a more modern and sporty character, you could consider the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, and even the Bajaj Pulsar NS200. However, if you are looking for a more mature riding experience, you can stretch your budget a bit to consider the Yamaha FZ25. The FZ25 proves to be very comfortable for life in the city, while offering punchy performance and decent efficiency, along with Yamaha’s reputation for solid reliability. An updated BS6 version, with a few added features and styling tweaks, is due to be launched soon.

As always, we recommend taking a test ride to see which bike suits you best.