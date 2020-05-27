Answering your vehicle-related queries
Upsized tyres
Vishal, Mumbai: For my 2017 Honda City, which tyres would be best for city and occasional highway driving: Bridgestone, Michelin or Good Year? Is it advisable to use oversized tyres?
You could upsize the tyres from the Honda City’s original 175/65-R15 to the 185/60-R15s. The increased width will give you better road-holding capability and comfort. You could consider Michelin as it is a good option for city drives with occasional highway use.
Tank up
Rohit Jangid, Alwar: I have recently purchased a new Honda Activa 6G. However, during the lockdown situation, BS-VI fuel is not available at any nearby petrol station in my city. So which fuel would you recommend? Should I use one of the premium fuels available?
BS-VI fuel will soon be available in all areas of the country. However, do not worry about using BS-IV fuel in your BS-VI vehicle as it should not cause any issues. Using premium fuels is purely a matter of personal choice and your scooter will run just fine on regular petrol.
Changing gear
Bharat Malkani, Mumbai: I am impressed with the Honda WR-V’s performance even though it is underpowered. However, living in Mumbai, I am not in favour of using a stick shift. Are there any plans by Honda to bring in an automatic transmission version in the form of a CVT or torque converter, and not an AMT?
It is unlikely that Honda will bring an automatic version of the WR-V, as the model is likely to be replaced with another compact SUV sometime next year. Honda doesn’t favour AMTs and future compact Honda automatics will all have CVTs.
Why you should pay for news - know more