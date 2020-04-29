Answering your vehicle-related queries

I have shortlisted the Tata Nexon XM petrol and the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol base model. Both cars are good, but I am a little more biased towards the Nexon. However, I have been told by people that the Tata gives very less mileage.

Sarath Jose, Kozhikode

The Nexon is certainly the more exciting of the two, both in terms of performance and design. The Nexon’s turbo-petrol is punchy and stronger than the Vitara Brezza’s 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol engine. The thing about the Nexon’s engine is that being a turbo the fuel efficiency is very susceptible to driving style. If you drive it hard, the fuel efficiency will plummet but if you drive it gently, the consumption won’t be too high. However, the Vitara Brezza’s petrol is likely to be more fuel efficient overall.

I am planning to replace my 2018 BMW X1 and have shortlisted the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Range Rover Evoque. I love thrilling speeds and a good pickup, and I am looking for features like cruise control, AWD, sensors, auto parking assist, along with a good sense of luxury.

Prateek Sharma, Hamirpur

The new X3 stands out with its mix of practicality, a fun to drive character and most of the features you are looking at. In fact, if you love thrills, being a BMW X1 owner, you will appreciate the X3 even more and that’s the one we would pick from your shortlist.

Within a budget of ₹ 13 lakh, which is a better purchase in between the Ford EcoSport petrol and the Hyundai Venue Turbo manual transmission? My daily commute is around 30km, with 70 percent of it being in the city. While I liked the Ford EcoSport’s dynamics, its India operations are worrisome.

Ravi, Bengaluru

Your decision shouldn’t be based on Ford’s India operations because with the new joint-venture with Mahindra, Ford has started a new innings in India and is unlikely to close down. Coming to the two cars, the Venue turbo-petrol has a strong mid-range and feels punchier than the EcoSport. However, the EcoSport’s 1.5 Dragon engine is pretty good too and if you like the superior dynamics of the EcoSport then don’t hesitate to go for it.