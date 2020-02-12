Answering your vehicle-related queries

Compass versus Octavia

Amit Agarwal, Bengaluru: I want an automatic car with a good engine, at about ₹30 lakh. Which one should I pick between the Jeep Compass and the Skoda Octavia? Do you suggest any other model?

Both cars are completely different. One is a hard-as-nails SUV and the other is a premium sedan. So it really boils down to your needs. For long distances, especially on rough roads and a bit off-road too, the Compass will tackle difficult terrain far better than the Octavia. If your usage is mainly in the city, with occasional highway running, the Skoda is better. Overall, it is a more refined, smoother and a more comfortable car to drive.

BS-VI model available

Aryan Abrol, Faridabad: Should I buy the Toyota Innova Crysta available now, or wait for the facelift? I find the current one a little old.

You missed the opportunity to buy the cheaper BS-IV Innova Crysta, which has just been replaced with the BS-VI model that gets only the 2.4 diesel and not the more powerful 2.8 of the former. There is no other change with the BS-VI model. The facelift will come around October, so wait for it if you find the current one a little dated.

Volkswagen Polo sold out

Ranveer, Sangli: I’m looking to buy the two-door Volkswagen Polo GTI. But since it has been discontinued, can I get one by order? I’m a big fan of the car and would really love to own one.

Unfortunately, the last lot of Polo GTIs sold out over a year ago and there are no plans to import more. Your best bet is to try and find a used one. This will be difficult though, as owners don’t want to part with their GTIs. However, keep a constant lookout, you may get lucky.