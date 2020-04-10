Answering vehicle-related queries

Pick the i10 Nios

Deepak Modi, Vadodara: I want to buy a new petrol car within ₹7 lakh. Which would be the choice between the Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi, the Ford Figo Titanium, and the Hyundai i10 Nios? My requirements are a sturdy and stable vehicle, with a powerful engine. Is the BS-VI Figo Titanium a good choice?

From a performance point of view, the Swift is the peppiest of the lot and the most fun to drive, but overall it’s the i10 Nios we would pick, as it offers good features, a practical interior and is quite easy to drive. The Figo is very good too, but its performance is not as good as the others.

Try the Honda Civic

Rahul Wadhwa, New Delhi: I am looking to buy a new car in exchange for my 2012 Honda Jazz. My budget is ₹20 lakh and my main use is in the city, driving in crowded areas of Old Delhi. I am looking for an automatic, but not an AMT. Which car would you guys suggest, except for a compact SUV?

If you don’t want an SUV, then the best option for your budget is the Honda Civic petrol-automatic. The CVT works well in low-speed conditions and is very smooth for the constant stop-start driving you would encounter in a crowded city. Since you are already a Honda owner, we are sure your dealer would be happy to buy back your Jazz and give you a good deal on the Civic.

No problem with BS-VI diesel

Aniket Yadav, Lucknow: Will my BS-IV Maruti Vitara Brezza have any issue with BS-VI diesel?

There is no problem in running your old BS-IV car with BS-VI diesel. The oil companies have already taken precautions by substituting sulphur, which has been reduced in BS-VI fuel, with other chemicals that give it the same lubrication properties.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the Editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in