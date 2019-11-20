Answering car-related queries

Pick the Mahindra XUV300

Vishnuvarthan S: Can you please suggest a compact SUV within a ₹12 lakh budget. As of now, my options are Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue and Ford EcoSport.

You haven’t outlined any other requirements like space, driving pleasure etc, so it’s hard to pinpoint an option. On the whole, though, the XUV300 would give you ample driving pleasure and offer you a lot of space inside.

MBT Prasad, Hyderabad: I am a retired person and am presently using a Honda Amaze. However, I want to upgrade to a six- or seven-seater petrol vehicle and have set aside a budget of around ₹12 lakh. I have zeroed-in on either a Honda BR-V or a Maruti XL6. I plan to keep the car for six-seven years. If I choose the Honda BR-V (which is BS-IV-compliant), will there be any problem?

The Honda BR-V, while capable, isn’t a hot seller and thus resale value will be low. On the other hand, the XL6, being a Maruti, would have better resale. Also, the equipment on offer is better and you would also get better efficiency in the city.

Anand Vasantrao Arabatti, Bengaluru: I am a senior citizen currently driving a Honda City (2011) petrol. I am looking to sell this car and go for a small petrol car. My requirements are high seating for ease of ingress and egress, good ground clearance and good mileage. Should I look at the current offerings in the market or wait for any new launches? I rarely use the vehicle on highways and my budget is around ₹6 lakh.

Going by your requirements, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR would be ideal. It’s easy to get in and out of the car and the ride is also comfortable. The mileage is good and ground clearance will not be a major issue either.