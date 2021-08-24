AMG GLE 63 S Coupe: The latest from Mercedes

24 August 2021 16:12 IST

Mercedes has expanded its portfolio of performance cars in India by launching the AMG GLE 63 S Coupe at ₹2.07 crore (ex-showroom, India). The super SUV is powered by twin-turbocharged petrol V8 engine that produces 612hp and 850Nm in this top-spec 63 S guise.

There is also a 48V mild hybrid system under the hood for an extra 22hp and 250Nm of torque, when required. The powertrain comes mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to all four wheels and Mercedes-AMG claims a 0-100kph time of 3.8sec and a top speed of 280kph. The SUV gets air suspension, active roll stabilization and seven drive modes, including a Race mode that is exclusive to the 63 S variant.

Compared to the standard GLE, this range-topping version differentiates itself with its chrome-finished ‘Panamerica’ grille and raised ‘power domes’ in the bonnet.

The GLE 63 S Coupe sports a steeper windscreen and rear window rake to account for that beautiful sloping roofline. At the rear, the 63 S gains a black performance-style rear diffuser over the standard GLE, and houses a bespoke AMG twin-exit exhaust system. The GLE 63 S Coupe rides on 22-inch alloy wheels as standard.

The cabin of the GLE 63 S Coupe is quite similar to the standard model. Both have the same dashboard layout that is dominated by two 12.3-inch screens. However, the interior does distinguish itself with certain AMG-specific elements like a bespoke steering wheel, aluminium shift paddles and AMG-spec seats. Mercedes is also offering a wide range of interior trim elements for further individualisation of the interior.

The GLE 63 S Coupe joins the burgeoning super SUV segment in the country, which now includes the likes of the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne Turbo and the Audi RS Q8.