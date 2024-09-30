The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV redefines luxury in the electric vehicle segment by blending electric power and cutting-edge features that embody the brand’s vision of an all-electric future.

Much like its smaller counterparts, namely the EQE and EQA SUVs, this newly launched car too boasts of a smooth aerodynamic design. Its key details include the striking black-panel grille that gets the three-pointed star motif, the digital lights with a projector function, the AMG-styled front bumper and as you move on to the sides, those large 21-inch AMG alloys do their bit to spice up the style quotient. The rear is finished in smooth flowing lines with neatly integrated lights that give the EQS SUV an air of sophistication. Having said that, it is an extremely large SUV that measures over fivemetres in length, giving you oodles of space on board.

Finished in top-tier materials, like leather, wood and brushed metal accents, the car’s off-white-coloured cabin spells opulence. The seats are comfortable; even the second row offers enough space and is equipped with a touchscreen to control vehicle infotainment features integrated in the centre armrest. The EQS is a three-row SUV. It just takes the gentle push of a button to move the second row seats and access the last row, but the space there is a little confined and is probably best suited for children.

As a flagship product, the EQS SUV allows control and convenience. Taking centre stage on this front is the massive MBUX Hyperscreen that runs across the full length of the dashboard. It is divided into three screens — the instrument cluster, the infotainment system and a personalised screen for the front passenger. Powered by the MBUX system, it addresses all your connectivity needs as well as navigation. The EQS SUV also offers multi-zone climate control, a high-end Burmester surround sound system and an inbuilt massage system in its seats!

Powering this luxo barge is a dual motor set-up that draws its power from a 122kWh battery pack. What this translates to is a power output of 544 PS and a staggering 858 Nm of torque. All this power allows the SUV to go from 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 210 km/h. On a single charge, the EQS SUV has a range of 809km, which in real world conditions works out to a healthy 700-720km. Fast charging capabilities allow it to charge from 10% to 80% in around 30 minutes at high-speed charging stations, making long journeys easier and more convenient.

The steering is extremely light. Even taking sharp corners is a breeze, thanks to the active rear steering, where the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to give this SUV a smaller turning radius. Comfort levels are top notch and the ride quality matches that of what you would expect from an S-Class because of the adaptive damping air suspension system that it is equipped with.

When it comes to safety, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is kitted out with all the key features you would expect and it also gets level 2 ADAS features. These include semi-autonomous driving capabilities such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, automated parking and a lot more. These features are very sensitive and on occasions you might feel the need to turn them off. A key example is the front collision avoidance system. Being very sensitive, it picks up pedestrians, cyclists and other vehicles and slams the brakes rather hard in order to mitigate the accident. But in crowded city roads, especially in India, this can sometimes be inconvenient.

Overall, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a vehicle that gives you a glimpse of what the future is like — cutting-edge technologies combined with sophistication!

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is priced upwards of ₹1.41 crore.

Motorscribes, in association with The Hindu, brings you the latest in cars and bikes. Follow them on Instagram on @motorscribes

