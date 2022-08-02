Motoring

All Kia Seltos variants to get six airbags

Team AutocarAugust 02, 2022 19:11 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 19:11 IST

Kia has updated the Seltos mid-size SUV to now include six airbags on all the variants, hiking the prices for the base models by ₹30,000. This makes the Seltos the only SUV in its class to come with six airbags as standard. Prices for the Kia Seltos now range between ₹10.49 lakh and ₹8.65 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Before this, Kia offered six airbags only on the higher-spec HTX+, GTX(O), GTX+ and X-Line trims of the Seltos, but now it is available on the HTE, HTK, HTK+ and HTX trims too.

Earlier, the Seltos was only available with two airbags on its base trims, but this April, that was updated to four airbags as standard on the Seltos with the MY2022 update. Now with six airbags, the Seltos will comply with the government’s mandatory six-airbag rule that is set to come into effect from October 1, 2022.

The Seltos, when tested by GNCAP in November 2020, came away with a three-star safety rating. However, the base HTE trim that was tested only came equipped with two airbags. With six airbags now as standard, the Seltos could potentially improve its score if it is tested again. 

