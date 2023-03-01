Alcazar gets updated petrol engine

March 01, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST

The Hyundai Alcazar has received a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. This new turbo-petrol is good for 160hp and 253Nm, and replaces the aging 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol that churned out 159hp and 192Nm, raising its power by 1hp and 61Nm. Bookings for the updated Alcazar are now open for a set amount of ₹25,000.

Hyundai’s new 160hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine will be seen in the Alcazar SUV, the all-new Verna that debuts on March 21, the Creta SUV and even Kia line-up, including the Seltos and the Carens. The new 1.5-litre engine has class leading power not just for the petrol midsize SUV segment, which has models such as the Alcazar, Creta and Seltos, but also for the midsize sedan segment that includes models like the next-gen Verna.

Hyundai says the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is RDE compliant and also E20 (Ethanol) fuel ready. Gearbox choices will include a six-speed manual and a new 7-speed DCT that replaces the six-speed torque convertor automatic available with the 2.0 petrol. The Alcazar 1.5 turbo-petrol also gets integrated start-stop tech and delivers a claimed 18kpl for the DCT and 17.5kpl for the manual gearbox option. Alcazar also gets six airbags, including side and curtain airbags, as standard across all variants.

Design wise, it gets a new-look grille and new puddle lamps in higher variants.

The Alcazar diesel, which comes with the tried and tested 1.5-litre engine good for 115hp and 250Nm, will remain unchanged. It will get a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque convertor automatic option.

Expect the updated Alcazar to be priced a shade higher than the outgoing version. Hyundai’s three-row SUV sits below the Tucson in its India line-up and rivals the likes of the Hector Plus, Innova Hycross, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.