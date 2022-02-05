Addressing fuel and faulty roof issues

I am planning to purchase a Volkswagen Taigun, but the roof liner is poor in the current version. I discovered from your article that VW is planning to replace the Taigun’s roof liner with a premium one. But there is no official word from them on this. Would you please confirm the news?

Rahul Singh, Haridwar

Yes, the Taigun’s roof liner does not feel very premium and is a weak point of the interior. However, there are no immediate plans to change the roof liner from the current ‘knitted’ variety to the more premium ‘woven’ spec you see in premium cars. At best, VW will try and improve the material of the current roof liner, but we have no idea when they will do this.

I am planning to buy a new SUV and have narrowed it down to the Jeep Compass Automatic. I have driven both, the petrol 1.4 DDCT and diesel 2.0 Automatic. While I prefer the performance of the diesel, I have no option but to pay a premium for 4x4. My average monthly run will be around 1,000km (mostly on highways).Would the petrol model be a better option? f

Amit, Noida

As you have said yourself, the performance of the diesel is better, but if you are not going to go off-roading, the 4x4 drivetrain is a waste for you. The 1.4 petrol may not be as punchy, but it has decent mid-range torque for easy highway driving. The fuel efficiency of the petrol is nowhere near as good as the diesel, but this is more than offset by the price difference between the two variants.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in