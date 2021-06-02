A smooth ride that is easy on the pocket too

The next step

I want to upgrade from my Bajaj Pulsar 150 and am considering something from the 400c segment. Should I go for the Bajaj Dominar 400 or the KTM 390 Duke? I am not an aggressive rider and prefer comfort and riding pleasure. It should be pocket-friendly too. Are there any other bikes I should consider?

Kishore Kumar, Coimbatore

Between the two, the Dominar 400 will suit your needs better. It is quick, but more comfortable and will cost less to run, both in terms of service costs as well as fuel efficiency. We suggest you also take a look at 250cc machines like the Dominar 250 and the Yamaha FZ 25 — these are more comfortable and practical bikes in the 250cc segment. Both are much lower in terms of performance, but will also be cheaper and more affordable, while still being a good step-up from your existing bike.

Paying for quality

Which is better between the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and the Yamaha FZ25?

Artive Basumatary, via email

The Yamaha FZ25 is quicker in our tests, more comfortable and better built than the Bajaj, while offering similar fuel efficiency. The Yamaha also has a more tractable motor that makes it easier to use in city conditions. However, it costs ₹25,000 more than the Pulsar, but considering it is also a better bike, the difference is not that high. Ultimately, you are paying a premium for the Yamaha badge and its reputation of quality.