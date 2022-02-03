A rise in the price of Triumph Trident 660

03 February 2022 10:43 IST

The Triumph Trident 660 has received its first price hike, since its launch in 2021. The company raised the ex-showroom price of the Trident 660 by ₹ 50,000 and the bike now costs ₹ 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The new price comes into effect from February 1, 2022.

The Triumph Trident 660 is said to be the most affordable street naked in the company’s Indian portfolio and is aimed at those stepping up to multi-cylinder bikes. The Trident 660 is powered by a 660cc, inline-triple that makes 81hp and 64Nm of torque. The bike comes with a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter can be added on as an accessory. It features ride-by-wire tech that enables two riding modes (Road and Rain) and switchable traction control. It also gets a fully-digital instrument cluster that can be equipped with a Bluetooth module.

The bike is available in four colour schemes and offers a 16,000km service interval with a 2 year/unlimited km warranty. Following the price hike, the Trident 660 costs significantly more money than the Kawasaki Z650 (₹ 6.24 lakh), but still a lot less that its other rival, the Honda CB650R that’s priced at ₹ 8.68 lakh (ex, showroom)

