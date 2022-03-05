A peek at the new Toyota Glanza

Toyota has teased the Glanza ahead of its launch on March 15, providing a clearer look at the front of the new premium hatchback and some cosmetic changes compared to its sister model, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

As with the outgoing model, the Glanza gets the same basic design and proportions as the Baleno, however, Toyota seems to have put more effort into differentiating its product. The front bumper is unique to the Glanza, with a more pronounced mesh-finished central air-dam and larger housings for the fog lamps.

The grille too, is unique and has a design in line with the Camry. Smaller details include LED Daytime Running Lamps that underline the headlamps as against the new Baleno’s three-dot-like design.

Down the sides, the alloy wheel design also looks unique to the Toyota, though round the back — as seen in spy photos — the changes are expected to be down to the finer details like the internals of the tail-lamps.

While Toyota has not revealed the interior in full, the car will share the same dashboard design as the Baleno, with the large 9.0-inch touchscreen sitting atop the centre console. The carmaker has confirmed the presence of a voice assistant for the system, with a different colour finish to the lower dashboard — the Baleno’s unit is finished in blue.

Features wise, it is expected the Glanza to be the same as the new Baleno and come loaded with kit such as a 360-degree camera, heads-up display, cruise control, auto climate control and more.

The Glanza is expected to feature the same 90hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine as the Baleno, with the same standard-fit 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearboxes as an option.

It is likely that the Glanza will be priced at a premium, with Toyota offering it in the top variant equivalent of the Baleno. The outgoing car was available in G and V trim levels — equivalent to the higher mid-spec Baleno Zeta and fully-loaded Alpha.