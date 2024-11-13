A peek at the latest Maruti Swift Dzire variant

With over 27 lakh units sold to date, it is one of India’s best-selling cars, catering to families and daily commuters alike. Now in its fourth generation, the Dzire continues to evolve, bringing impressive features, a refined design, and a strong emphasis on safety. This model promises to reinforce Maruti Suzuki’s market position even further. Here’s an in-depth look at the latest Dzire, covering its design, interiors, features, performance, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new variant showcases a modern design that enhances its appeal in the compact sedan segment. Maruti Suzuki has given it a refined exterior with sleek lines and balanced proportions, making it look almost like a “mini-Ciaz.” At the front, a trapezoidal grille is framed by projector headlights and LED daytime running lights (DRLs), lending the Dzire a sophisticated and premium feel. Flowing lines down the side give it a clean, uncluttered profile, while stylish rear lights, a shark-fin antenna, and a subtle rear spoiler add a sporty touch. Riding on 15-inch alloy wheels with 185/65 R15 tires, the Dzire has a well-rounded look that balances elegance with practicality.

Inside, the Dzire continues to impress with a spacious and thoughtfully designed cabin. Light tan fabric seats create a cosy yet airy feel, and the overall layout is designed to maximise passenger comfort. The front seats offer ample headroom and legroom, catering comfortably to taller occupants. Rear passengers benefit from generous legroom and a rear AC vent, which is a thoughtful addition for warmer climates. While the rear seat is comfortable, taller passengers may find the headroom slightly limited — though this is a minor drawback. With a boot capacity of 382 litres, the Dzire also provides sufficient storage space for weekend trips or daily commutes, making it a versatile option for urban families.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brand has equipped the Dzire with a range of features that enhance convenience, comfort, and entertainment. The car’s Smartly Pro+ infotainment system features a 22.86 cm touchscreen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ensuring seamless smartphone connectivity. Multiple charging options are available, including USB, USB-C ports, and wireless charging, catering to the needs of tech-savvy drivers. The Dzire also includes an Aramis-tuned surround sound system, delivering good in-cabin audio quality, and automatic climate control that quickly cools the cabin — perfect for Indian summers.

Convenience is further enhanced with steering-mounted controls for the infotainment system and cruise control, while a sunroof on select trims adds a touch of luxury to the experience. These features combine to make the Dzire a well-rounded choice for buyers who prioritise technology and ease of use in their vehicles.

The Dzire is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine that generates 82 PS of power and 112 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), allowing flexibility based on driving style and preferences. The manual gearbox stands out for its smooth, precise shifts, while the AMT option is well-suited to city driving, making traffic navigation a breeze.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel efficiency remains one of the Dzire’s strongest attributes. Maruti Suzuki claims mileage figures of 24.79 km/l for the manual version and an impressive 25.71 km/l for the AMT variant, positioning the Dzire as one of the most economical choices in its class. For cost-conscious buyers and daily commuters, this efficiency adds considerable value.

The car’s suspension is tuned toward comfort, making it ideal for its family-oriented target audience. The suspension effectively absorbs road imperfections, resulting in a smooth and pleasant ride. However, the Dzire’s ground clearance of 163 mm, while suitable for city roads, may present challenges on larger speed bumps or rugged terrain, particularly when the vehicle is fully loaded. This is a minor drawback, but worth noting for buyers in areas with less forgiving road conditions.

Handling is stable and comfortable up to moderate speeds, with the Dzire performing best below 120 km/h. At higher speeds, the car’s lightness becomes more apparent, and it may feel slightly less planted. Overall, the Dzire is best suited for moderate-speed driving and city commutes, where its comfort-oriented suspension and light handling shine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Safety has also been a priority, which earned the car a 5-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Program (GNCAP). The Dzire now comes with six airbags, ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), ISOFIX child seat anchors, and three-point seat belts for all passengers. Additionally, higher trims feature a 360-degree surround-view camera and rear parking sensors, making parking and manoeuvring easier and safer.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is priced competitively, with a starting price of ₹6.79 lakh for the base model and ₹10.14 lakh for the top variant (ex-showroom). Considering the range of features, safety equipment, fuel efficiency, and overall comfort, the Dzire offers excellent value for money in the compact sedan category. This combination of affordability and functionality makes the Dzire an appealing option for buyers seeking a feature-rich yet budget-friendly sedan.

In its fourth generation, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire continues to excel as a reliable, safe, and economical compact sedan for Indian roads. Maruti Suzuki’s focus on safety, underscored by the Dzire’s 5-star GNCAP rating, further reinforces its appeal.

While minor drawbacks, such as ground clearance and limited rear headroom, are worth noting, they do little to diminish the Dzire’s strengths. After all, it is built safe, comes with a host of features and has been priced competitively.

Motorscribes, in association with The Hindu, brings you the latest in cars and bikes. Follow them on Instagram on @motorscribes

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.