A peek at some concepts, production cars and bikes from Auto Expo 2020

Tata HBX concept

Tata had two concepts that grabbed the attention at its Expo stall — the reborn Sierra, and the HBX concept. Based on Tata’s ALFA platform, the HBX is near-production evolution of the H2X concept that made its début at the 2019 Geneva motor show. Styling remains quite close to the H2X concept, but with a number of design details toned down for a more production car look. The HBX previews a production petrol-only micro-SUV to sit below the Nexon.

Hyundai Creta

One of the biggest reveals at the Expo was the all-new Creta. The second-gen model features a radical new design, replete with squared-out wheel arches, a split headlight set-up flanking Hyundai’s trademark ‘cascading’ grille, a split tail-lamp design, and flashy alloy wheels. While the interior is yet to be officially revealed, expect the car to be well-equipped with a panoramic sunroof and BlueLink connectivity tech. Engine options are expected to be shared with the Seltos.

Kia Sonet concept

Kia will be looking to emulate the success of the Seltos with the Sonet compact SUV that’ll launch later this year. While it is based on the same underpinnings as the Hyundai Venue, the Sonet gets a unique design, with a lot of what you see expected to make it to the production car. Kia didn’t reveal the interior, but we can tell you a 10.25-inch touchscreen (segment-largest) will be part of the package.

MG Gloster

MG’s full-size, three-row SUV, the Gloster is big, looks brawny, and, as previewed by the SUV on display, will be loaded to the gills with equipment. Quality levels inside are even better than the Hector too. MG will position the Gloster as a more upmarket alternative to the Fortuner and Endeavour. Prices will be up on the Toyota and Ford too. The MG Gloster goes on sale in 2020.

Maruti Futuro-e concept

Maruti’s futuristic concept previews a Creta-rivalling SUV. A deviation from the carmaker’s design language, the Futuro-e’s design mixes upright traditional SUV-like design elements with sportier touches like full-width light clusters at the front and back, and a sharply-raked coupé roof-line.

Haval Concept H

Chinese company Great Wall Motors showcased a line-up of SUVs from its sub-brand Haval at the Expo, including the Concept H plug-in hybrid SUV. The precursor to a mid-size SUV, the Concept H has the look of an almost production-ready model. The digital-heavy cabin gets a number of displays, with touchpads controls for various in-car functions, including selecting the gear.

Skoda Vision IN, VW Taigun concepts

Skoda and sister brand VW both showcased their upcoming mid-size SUVs, underpinned by the shared, India-specific MQB A0 IN platform. The Vision IN concept from Skoda had the look of a proper concept, replete with an illuminated grille and badge, a glass roof, 4-seat cabin and more. The Taigun, on the other hand, looked more close to production. Both models will arrive in production form next year and will be powered by the brand’s TSI turbo-petrol engines.

Mahindra Funster concept, eXUV300

Flashy, plenty of illuminated surfaces, an open-top, large wheels, and SUV-like upright proportions, the Funster concept was Mahindra’s outlandish concept for Auto Expo 2020. The concept also has the go to match the show, with twin electric motors giving it a claimed 313hp and a 0-100kph time of under 5sec. Mahindra also claimed a range of 520km on a single charge.

The more production-minded EV at the stall was the eXUV300. The eXUV300 features EV-specific design changes, like closed-off grille and air dam, and unique alloy wheels. The production model is expected to arrive next year, but is expected to get more conventional headlamps and wheel design.

Renault K-ZE

Meet the all-electric derivative of the Renault Kwid. The all-electric K-ZE is built on the CMF-A platform, styled a lot like the Kwid, and is powered by an electric motor good for 33 kW (44hp) and 125Nm of torque, paired with a 26.8kWh battery giving it a 271km range. And this too is an EV you’ll be able to buy, with Renault confirming an India launch within the next two years.

Mercedes A-Class sedan

Mercedes débuted its all-new A-Class sedan in India at the Expo. Earmarked to replace the first-gen CLA in India in June 2020, the car was on display in its AMG A35 guise, replete with sportier looks and a 302hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The cabin is new-age Mercedes, with dual displays for the instrumentation and infotainment, and sees the use of leather and metal-finish trims. Expect the A-Class sedan to arrive in standard petrol and diesel form, with the A35 sitting higher up in the line-up.

Aprilia SXR

An important two-wheeler that made its début at the Expo was the Aprilia SXR maxi-scooter. Set to launch this September, the maxi-scooter gets a larger footboard and bigger seat than conventional scooters, which should appeal to comfort-oriented buyers. The SR will be available in two variants — the SXR125 and the SXR160 — and is expected to be positioned between the Vespa and the Aprilia SR range.

Suzuki Katana

Suzuki displayed its iconic 999cc Katana superbike in India for the first time. The superbike’s liquid-cooled, inline-four cylinder engine it uses makes 150hp and 108Nm of peak torque. The Japanese manufacturer says they’re evaluating customer feedback and hinted that the bike may arrive in India as a CKD sometime in the future. It might be quite a long wait though, because the Katana is not Euro 5/BS-VI-compliant at the moment.

Hero Electric AE-47 e-bike

The electric two-wheeler that garnered most interest at the show was Hero Electric’s AE-47 e-bike. The AE-47 is powered by a 6kW motor, with the company claiming a top speed of 100kph, and a 0-60kph time of 9sec. It also has an impressive claimed range of 85km in Power mode, and 160km in Eco mode. Full charge to 100 percent is said to take just four hours. Expect a launch later this year, with prices upwards of ₹1.2 lakh.