A peek at five most affordable turbo-petrol cars and SUVs on sale in India today

31 March 2021 15:20 IST

We list those that offer you value for money

Since the roll-out of BS6 emission norms, small-capacity turbo-petrol engines have increased in the Indian market, with several carmakers introducing these peppier engine options. While there are a wide number of cars to choose from, here’s a list of the five most affordable turbo-petrol cars on sale in India, based on their starting price.

Tata Altroz Advertising Advertising

The Altroz iTurbo is a fair step up over its naturally aspirated sibling, as far as performance goes. However, the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder unit is not the most high-tech one around nor is it the most powerful. The iTurbo carries forward all the strengths of the standard Tata Altroz with its spacious cabin, well sorted ride and handling, and striking looks. Tata’s turbo-petrol premium hatchback is available in three well-equipped variants.

Tata Altroz turbo-petrol price: ₹7.74-8.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Renault Kiger

Renault’s push into the compact SUV space came with the aggressively priced Kiger compact SUV — prices range between ₹5.45-9.72 lakh. The Kiger comes across as a fantastic value proposition, given its well-equipped and spacious cabin, responsive turbo-petrol engine and impressive ride quality. Buyers also get a choice of gearboxes — either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic. The Kiger is just edged out by the Nexon in terms of starting price, though one should keep in mind that the turbo-petrol Kiger is only available from the mid-spec RxL variant onwards.

Renault Kiger turbo-petrol Price: ₹7.14-9.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Tata Nexon

Tata’s compact SUV is currently the most affordable turbo-petrol compact SUV with prices for the entry-level XE standing at ₹ 7.10 lakh. The Nexon received a facelift early last year which also saw it receive a 10hp power boost, along with an upgrade to BS6. Its new 120hp output makes it one of the most powerful options on this list with a 6-speed manual or AMT gearbox. It is one of the most affordable cars to come with a factory fitted sunroof and is also a Global NCAP-rated 5-star car.

Tata Nexon turbo-petrol price: ₹ 7.10-10.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Volkswagen Polo TSI

Out goes the old 1.2-litre TSI and in comes the new 1.0-litre TSI. The good news? The drop in displacement has not been accompanied by a drop in power. The 1.0’s 110hp power figure is actually 5hp up on the old 1.2 TSI unit while peak torque is unchanged at 175Nm. A 6-speed manual is standard fit and you also have the option of a 6-speed torque converter. The Polo 1.0 TSI is entertaining to drive, though it is not as spacious as its premium hatchback rivals. Higher variants are also not the best-equipped for the price. The recently introduced TSI Turbo Edition brings down the asking price for the turbo-petrol Polo by ₹ 1.35 lakh, making it the most affordable turbo-petrol currently on sale.

Volkswagen Polo TSI price: ₹ 6.99-9.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Nissan Magnite

If you are looking at something that is value for money then the Nissan Magnite stands out. The Magnite is spacious, comfortable and well equipped. Its 100hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine offers brisk performance, regardless of whether the unit is paired with the manual or CVT gearbox. At its starting price of ₹7.29 lakh, the Magnite is one of the most affordable turbo-petrols on sale — as with its cousin from Renault, the turbo-petrol is available from the mid-spec variants onwards. Even prices for the fully-loaded automatic fall under the ₹10 lakh-mark.

Nissan Magnite turbo-petrol price:

₹7.29-9.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)