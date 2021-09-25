A look at space, wheels and alloys

I have a budget of ₹ 15 lakh and want to buy a petrol car. My choices include the Hyundai i20 Asta(O), Tata Nexon XZA+(S) and Honda City VX. This will serve as our family car, with most of its time spent in the city and on occasional highway drives. Kindly suggest the suitable for five adults to comfortably ride in.

Arnab Ray, Bengaluru

Since this is a car for a family of five, it is best you go for the most spacious one possible, and that car in your shortlist is the Honda City. It is also the most comfortable and drives the best of the lot, courtesy the wide and generous seats, lots of leg and headroom all around, and a jewel of a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The i20 and the Nexon do not have the same level of performance as the City, which is quite fuel efficient too.

I want to upgrade the tyres of my 2018 Maruti Swift. What tyre size should I go in for and what about alloy wheels? Currently I have 165/80 R 14 on my Swift.

Rishabh Goyal, Alwar

For the Swift, on the original steel wheels it is advisable to stick to the same size 165/80-R14s. You can consider the 185/70-R14s as an upsize option, but this tends to make the steering a bit stiff on the original rims, especially while parking.

If you are fitting alloys, you could consider the 185/70-R14s as a safe upsizing option. You can also opt for 15-inch alloys and fit 185/65-R15s, which would be a good upgrade for the Swift.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in