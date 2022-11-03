A first look at Jeep’s CJ Surge concept

The concept SUV is fitted with 18-inch wheels matched with a set of 35-inch BF Goodrich off-road tyres

Team Autocar
November 03, 2022 13:40 IST

Jeep has released the first set of images and details of the retro-styled Jeep CJ Surge concept. This new concept electric SUV will make its public debut in North America at the Speciality Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show later this week. The SUV concept, designed and engineered by vehicle customisation offshoot Mopar, has gained an electric powertrain in place of the model’s standard in-line six petrol engine and has received an eye-catching visual overhaul. 

It now produces 266hp, around the same as the standard V6 Jeep Wrangler, with power supplied from a 50kWh rear-mounted battery. Power is sent to all four wheels, managed by a two-speed automatic transmission.

The concept SUV is fitted with 18-inch wheels matched with a set of 35-inch BF Goodrich off-road tyres. It also gains a two-inch thick windscreen, as well as a lift kit that can raise its suspension by up to two inches. A winch, underbody protection and LED fog lights supplied by Jeep’s Performance Parts division also bolster its terrain-conquering ability. The CJ Surge’s rear storage bed features a roll cage, while the exterior has been given a bright orange ‘Copper Canyon’ paint finish.

Meanwhile, blue detailing on the concept’s bodywork and alloys allude to its all-electric underpinnings and loosely resemble the design of the recently revealed Jeep Avenger 4x4 and the Jeep Wrangler Magneto concepts, both of which were revealed earlier this year. Houndstooth seat accents and a bespoke steering wheel can be found inside the cabin, while a gauge on the instrument cluster informs the driver of the remaining level of charge.

The Jeep CJ Surge concept EV is a restomod activity based on the standard petrol-powered Jeep CJ-7 SUV and is a one-off concept for the SEMA show. Jeep has not confirmed whether it will promote factory-EV conversions on existing older Jeep SUVs.

