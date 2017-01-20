On wheels less chosen

In a city with a reputation for slow-moving traffic, snarls and bottlenecks, you would expect the vehicle of choice to be a cab or an efficient two wheeler. While this makes sense for most people, Bengaluru still boasts a determined community of car lovers who find the time to drive and maintain the machines they painstakingly acquired.

According to K. Subramani, Managing Director of United Exports and member of the Mercedes-Benz Touring Club, there are around 400 classic Mercedes cars running in the city. “We are a group of about 40 people who get together for informal gatherings. Unlike large registered bodies like the Karnataka Vintage and Classic Car Club, we do not have a membership-based structure. Anyone who owns a Mercedes, whether old or new, is welcome to join. After a meetup over breakfast or lunch, they are inducted into our WhatsApp group.” This group, according to Subramani, acts as a support system for the car owner, where common issues are discussed and solutions and useful resources are offered.

These resources are the reason more people have started buying older high-value cars with confidence. While the cost of maintaining a more-than-decade-old German car at an authorised service centre can be prohibitively expensive, reputed third-party workshops are making the prospect less daunting for buyers. Car Surgeons, a workshop located in Marathahalli, is one such. Its founder and Managing Director Arkesh Srinivasan believes establishments like his have helped people purchase older cars with a lot more faith. “The issue is that many people who run non-authorised service centres do not have proper training, but when you have places that have staff trained to meet the same quality standards the car brand itself offers, people realise they can own and enjoy cars without burning deep holes in their pockets,” he says.

One of the prime advantages of joining a club is the experience of going on drives and sharing stories with other owners. Subramani, who owns a bulletproof 1994 Mercedes S500 W140, says that the group often heads for 60-odd kilometre drives around Bengaluru early on weekends to give the cars some room to stretch their legs. “The thing about old German and American cars is that they are reliable. Provided you use good fuel and change oils regularly.”

But what of the loud, modern day, eyeball-grabbing supercar? Why aren’t there more of them on city roads? Arkesh believes it has to do with the character of the city. “There are a lot of supercars in India, but the numbers to form a group are found in the Mumbai region. Bengaluru is more known for older, classic cars.”

Despite these differing philosophies, every one of these automobiles has a place in the heart of the car lover, and this is best summed up by collector Dr. Ravi Prakash, who is at work on starting his own car museum. “There are many youngsters who are into supercars, but an equally large community that wants to go back and revisit the classics of their time, and share those with the current generation. Nowadays, people have even begun to collect Ambassadors and Fiats, as they are increasingly rare yet still affordable. That is not to say supercars are bad. They show the evolution in style and technology over the years. People should be able to see and appreciate the evolution of cars from past to present and into the future.”

They are not always spotted, given their proclivity for emerging in the wee hours on Sunday mornings while the overworked populace is still in bed.

But much like the classic tunes of decades past that still play in cafes and pubs, motoring’s classic heart remains alive and well in Bengaluru.