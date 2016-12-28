Fight of the feisty diesels

If you are planning on picking between the diesel-powered Volkswagen Ameo and Ford Figo Aspire, chances are that power and performance are high on your priority list. Because, with 110hp and 100hp from their respective 1.5-litre diesel engines, the Ameo and Aspire are the most powerful diesel compact sedans on sale. On paper, the Honda Amaze does have 100hp, but it’s a car that isn’t quite that exciting to drive. For this duo at least, it’s the experience behind the steering wheel that gets more weightage than overall practicality. But which one should you get?

A cursory brochure-to-brochure comparison reveals the Ameo to be the more powerful car here. Its 110hp easily betters the Aspire’s 100hp. However, weighing just 1,048kg, the Figo Aspire is a full 115kg lighter than the Ameo! How do all these numbers translate to real-world performance?

The Ameo accelerates from 0-100kph in 10.74 seconds, or 0.4 seconds quicker than the Aspire. But it’s during regular driving where the Ameo has a clear edge. Not only is the Volkswagen’s 1.5-litre engine strong at low revs, the motor feels genuinely powerful throughout the revs. What only adds to the experience is the crisp-shifting five-speed gearbox.

The Aspire may be slower here, but it is still quick for a small diesel car. It’s just that the engine isn’t as rev-happy as the Ameo’s, and when you press the right pedal, you don’t get the strong surge that the Ameo provides. Also, the Aspire’s rubbery gearbox doesn’t feel as slick as the Ameo’s. However, its linear power delivery makes the Aspire friendlier to drive at lower speeds. The Ameo’s powertrain pushes you to drive spiritedly, while the Aspire’s powertrain inspires you to adopt a more relaxed driving style.

You may not expect family-oriented compact sedans to shine on winding roads, but these two do a good-enough job. The Ameo feels very German, in the sense there’s a good feeling of control at all times, but the steering wheel feels a bit numb. However, the Aspire is clearly the more agile of the two, with a quicker steering. A fly in the ointment is the bit of vagueness in the steering feel at the straight-ahead position and there’s a bit of body roll too.

Even when cruising on highways, the Aspire doesn’t feel as planted as the Ameo. However, when you tone things down, the Aspire is better at rounding off bumps and has a more absorbent ride. The Aspire’s lighter steering also calls for less effort in town.

Besides the powertrain, these cars are identical to their petrol-hearted versions everywhere else. And where the Ameo really sets itself apart is with its great cabin quality. Right from that nice thunk on door shut, there’s a sense of robustness in the Ameo’s cabin that you just don’t get in any other compact sedan. Agreed, the dashboard looks a bit boring, but the flat-bottomed steering wheel looks really special. Plus, the front seats are nice and large, there’s a dedicated dead pedal, and what further aids comfort for drivers is that the steering adjusts for both rake and reach.

If the Ameo cabin’s highlight is its quality, the Aspire cabin’s highlight is space. There’s more room overall, and the large windows and low dash only enhance the sensation of space further. The button-heavy dash looks interesting too, but controls for the audio player are hard to navigate on the move. Overall quality, however, is a mixed bag. For instance, where the knurled climate control dials look rich, the door handles look cheap and flimsy.

Over to the equipment on board, and what’s worth highlighting, are the safety features that the top-spec Aspires get in addition to the usual creature comforts like steering-mounted audio controls, Bluetooth-ready audio system and automatic climate control offered on both these cars. The Titanium+ Aspires get six airbags and Emergency Assistance that can automatically alert emergency services in the event of an accident using a synced phone’s mobile network. Unfortunately, Ford’s Sync infotainment system itself isn’t particularly nice to use, and its small dot-matrix display looks outdated.

Fully-loaded Ameos get only two airbags and there’s no option for leather seats, but otherwise Volkswagen has gone to town with the equipment. There’s a nice touchscreen infotainment system, MirrorLink (that mimics your smartphone screen), reverse camera, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, a front-centre armrest and even an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

Bring the rear seats into the picture and suddenly the Aspire begins to shine. It’s got significantly more legroom and generally feels roomier. There’s also a rear-centre armrest, so two, if not three, occupants can sit comfortably behind. The Ameo clearly feels tight in comparison. For what it’s worth, there is a rear air-con vent, but sadly, it eats into the already limited legroom for the middle passenger.

The Ameo also has the marginally smaller boot (330 litres to the Aspire’s 359 litres) but it is better-shaped and is slightly more usable. Furthermore, the Ameo offers the option to fold the rear seat forward, which frees up more luggage space.

So which one should it be? It’s quite simple really. If you are looking for a practical family car and use the rear seats regularly, it’s got to be the Aspire. It’s more spacious and is the more rounded package. The Aspire also makes for a good city car, thanks to its light controls and absorbent ride. Plus, it’s also the more affordable car here. But for all its strengths, the Aspire doesn’t excite as much as older Fords.

Incidentally, that’s where the diesel Ameo feels special. The engine is strong, performance is good and it’s quite a fun car from behind the wheel. It’s also solidly put-together and feels like the German car it is. Yes, the Ameo is down on rear seat space to most rivals, but if that’s not a concern for you, the VW offers enough and more, and for not too much more money than an Aspire. Crucially, it’s the nicer car to drive and that seals the deal for the Ameo.