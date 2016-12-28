A smarter heart

The Gixxer SF is one of, if not the best, 150cc bikes you can buy today, and the recent launch of the new SF version, with fuel injection and a rear disc brake, was a perfect reason to go out for a spin. So, does the inclusion of fuel injection in the SF variant improve it?

Visually, almost nothing has changed from the standard carburetted version of the Gixxer SF. You have to look really hard to spot the differences. There’s a tiny badge on the fairing which indicates that this bike uses fuel injection, and, almost as an afterthought, this Fi version gets a clear-lens tail-light.

Apart from the Fi system, the engine is identical to the standard Gixxer SF’s – it’s the 155cc air-cooled single-cylinder unit. Even with the fuel-injection system, the power and torque figures of 14.8hp and 14Nm, respectively, are unchanged. What has changed though is the throttle response, which feels crisper, especially at low rpms. In fact, the motor feels more usable, and the bike can easily pull from speeds as low as 35kph in top gear, without any judder. The engine retains its slightly gruff-sounding nature, but overall vibrations have been significantly reduced. Even when you rev the motor all the way, up to its 10,000rpm redline, all you get is a mild buzz through the foot pegs.

In terms of outright acceleration figures, there’s not much of a difference. The bike makes the 0-60kph run in 5.54sec, with the 100kph mark coming up in 17.51sec. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox, with each gear slotting in with a precise feel. Its clutch is well-weighted and operates with a light feel that makes it easy to ride in crowded city traffic. One area where the Gixxer SF-Fi has seen improvement is in-gear acceleration, which is now quicker and smoother as well.

As with most aspects of this fuel-injected version, the mechanical bits too remain unchanged. At the front, it gets beefy 41mm forks and at the back is a seven-step adjustable monoshock. The ride is well-damped for the most part, especially at the front. However, the rear set-up seems to be a tad too stiff. But that can be overlooked as the handling on this Gixxer SF-Fi, just like on the standard SF, is remarkable. It’s quick to change directions and corners very well.

When it comes to the brakes, the Gixxer SF does well with its 266mm front disc brake providing a sharp bite and a good feel, and the extra braking from the rear disc is helpful too. From 80kph, this bike can come to a standstill in 36.71 metres without any drama.

One major improvement that the addition of fuel injection has brought on is in the area of fuel efficiency, especially when cruising on the highway. While the Gixxer SF-Fi managed to eke out 39.52kpl on congested city roads, on the open highway, it shot up to a massive 62.71kpl. This brings the overall fuel efficiency of the bike to a whopping 51.1kpl.

The introduction of the Fi system on the Gixxer SF has further refined what was already a rather impressive package. However, this comes at a cost. At an ex-showroom price of Rs 93,499 (Delhi), the Gixxer SF-Fi is costlier than the carburetted model with a rear disc brake by over Rs 6,000. But with improved refinement levels and fantastic mileage, that extra cost is certainly worth it if you’re someone who puts a fair number of kilometres on your bike each year.