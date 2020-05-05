5 most fuel-efficient BS-VI-compliant petrol cars

We take a look at the most fuel-efficient BS-VI-compliant petrol cars currently on sale in the Indian market. The listing is based on the ARAI-certified fuel-efficiency figures provided by the manufacturer. Keep in mind that real-world figures will vary from individual to individual, owing to factors such as differences in driving styles, driving conditions, traffic and more.

5. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1.0

Fuel economy: 21.79kpl

Like most Marutis, one of the reasons buyers opt for the Wagon R is the economy of its engines. The tall-boy hatchback gets two units — a 68hp, 1.0-litre engine and an 83hp, 1.2-litre motor. The smaller engine is the slightly more frugal mill, delivering 21.79kpl to the 1.2-litre’s 20.52kpl. Both units get a 5-speed AMT too, which has the same ARAI mileage as the manuals. The 1.0-litre engine also comes with a factory-fit CNG option that is rated at an excellent 32.52km/kg. Another reason for the Maruti Wagon R’s relatively higher sales is its price, which starts at ₹4.45 lakh and goes up to ₹5.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

4. Maruti Suzuki Alto

Fuel economy: 22.05kpl

Maruti Suzuki’s smallest model is powered by a frugal 48hp, 0.8-litre engine that has been certified by ARAI to deliver 22.05kpl. While the Alto feels basic and has a cramped cabin, its low price (just ₹2.95-3.90 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi), high efficiency and minimal maintenance costs make it a popular buy. There is a CNG variant on offer (₹4.33-4.36 lakh) that has an equally impressive mileage of 31.59km/kg of gas.

3. Renault Kwid 1.0 AMT

Fuel economy: 22.5kpl

While the Kwid comes with 54hp 0.8-litre and 68hp 1.0-litre engines, it is that latter that can go an impressive 22.5km on a single litre of petrol, when mated to the AMT gearbox. The Kwid 0.8 is nearly as efficient with an ARAI mileage of 22.3kpl, while the 1.0-litre unit with the 5-speed manual is rated at 21.7kpl. The third most fuel-efficient petrol car in India is priced between ₹2.92-5.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Toyota Glanza/Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Fuel economy: 23.87kpl

The badge-engineered siblings, Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno and Toyota’s Glanza share the second spot in their mild-hybrid avatars, with an ARAI-rated economy of 23.87kpl. Their powertrains comprise 90hp, 1.2-litre engines and include an integrated starter generator and a 12V lithium-ion battery that adds start/stop and energy recuperation functionalities, along with a (very) mild power assist. Considering the Glanza mild-hybrid is priced at ₹7.22 lakh — thereby undercutting its Maruti counterpart (Baleno mild-hybrid prices range between ₹7.33-7.90 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi) — the Toyota is the most affordable mild-hybrid car you can buy in India today. Do note that both premium hatchbacks are also available with an 83hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine that has an ARAI rating of 21.01kpl for the manual and 19.56kpl for the CVT version.

1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT

Fuel economy: 24.12kpl

Besides the design changes and longer equipment list that came with the recent Dzire facelift, one of the most important changes was the 1.2-litre K12B petrol engine, which was replaced with the 1.2-litre K12C unit that comes with a start-stop function, but without the dual-battery setup. The new Dzire is 7hp more powerful and more efficient in both, 5-speed manual (23.26kpl) and 5-speed AMT (24.12kpl) form, making it the most fuel-efficient petrol car currently on sale in India. Now priced between ₹5.89-8.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Maruti Dzire is consistently on the bestseller list every month, out-selling the likes of the Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.