5 cars to watch out for

Next-gen Hyundai Creta

The most important model from Hyundai will be the second-gen Creta, which will make its début at the Expo on February 6, 2020. Hyundai, however, will only showcase the exterior design of the new Creta, with the interiors and other details set to be revealed closer to its launch around mid-March 2020. Official design sketches confirm the second-gen Creta will retain most design cues seen on the new ix25 revealed in China, but it will get a few styling tweaks that will make it more appealing to Indian customers. In terms of powertrains, the all-new Creta will borrow its engine and gearbox options from the hugely popular Kia Seltos, and could also get the Seltos GT Line’s 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Tata H2X micro-SUV

Tata will have a total of 12 passenger vehicles at its Expo stand, with the production-spec H2X micro-SUV being one of the most important displays. The production H2X SUV (codenamed Hornbill) will slot in below the Nexon compact SUV. In terms of size, it will be around the same length as the Maruti Suzuki Swift, and nearly as tall as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The second model to be built on Tata’s new ALFA platform, the Hornbill will get a 1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine and no option of a diesel.

Maruti Futuro-e concept

A big attraction at Maruti’s pavilion will be the Futuro-e SUV-coupé concept. Billed as a design study, the Maruti concept previews a mid-size SUV from the brand that’ll rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Teasers reveal a coupé-like sloping roofline, along with a high bonnet and a bold, wide face to give it that tough SUV look.

The company is likely to ready a petrol engine for the production-spec model but one that could accommodate an electric powertrain. Maruti could also look at bringing back its 1.5-litre diesel with the production version of the Futuro-e, as most mid-size SUVs will continue to offer the option of a diesel engine even after April 2020.

Kia QYI compact SUV

In addition to launching the Carnival MPV, Kia will also reveal a compact SUV concept at the Auto Expo. The compact SUV (codenamed QYI) is likely to be launched by August 2020. In the build-up to the Expo, Kia released the first sketches of the compact SUV, which made it clear that the design and styling will be a far cry from that of the Hyundai Venue.

Details of the Kia QYI compact SUV are scarce at this point, but what we do know is that it will share its underpinnings with the Venue. Engine and gearbox options are expected to be identical too; so there will be petrol and diesel options, and the choice between a manual and dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Expect prices to be in the range of ₹7-11.5 lakh.

Skoda Vision IN concept

The big draw at Skoda’s stand will be a concept that previews its much-awaited mid-size SUV. The Skoda Vision IN echoes the design of the Kamiq sold abroad, with styling bits such as the trademark Skoda grille — illuminated in the concept — split headlamps and crystal-like LED tail-lights. What’s different is that it sports a bolder, more upright nose, plenty of plastic cladding all around, prominent roof rails, and large 19-inch alloy wheels befitting a concept. Measuring 4,256mm in length, the concept has a 2,671mm-long wheelbase, and previews the first model based on the India-specific MQB A0 IN platform. The concept is powered by a 150hp, 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor, and a 1.0-litre TSI option is also expected on the production model. There will be no diesel engine on offer, but a CNG variant could be on the cards. The production-spec Vision IN will be launched sometime between April-June 2021. Also present at the Expo will be its sister model from Volkswagen, the Taigun.