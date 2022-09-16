2023 Kawasaki Z900 makes its debut

Team Autocar
September 16, 2022 13:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 Kawasaki Z900 has been launched in India at ₹8.93 lakh, and is ₹51,000 dearer than the outgoing model, but remains mechanically identical to it. The only change the middleweight sport naked gets for this year is the addition of two new colour options.

ADVERTISEMENT

As was the case with the recently-launched 2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R, not much on the Z900 has changed compared to the previous model, with the exception of two new colourways. For 2023, the Kawasaki Z900 can be had in either Metallic Phantom Silver/Metallic Carbon Grey or Ebony/Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey.

Everything else on the bike stays unchanged, including the 948cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine, which is good for 125hp at 9,500rpm and 98.6Nm of torque at 7,700rpm. When we pitted the Z900 against competition from Europe, we found this silky-smooth engine the most tractable of the lot. The steel trellis frame nestling this engine remains the same as well.

Handling suspension duties on the Z900 is a 41mm USD fork and a monoshock, both adjustable for preload and rebound. Braking duties are handled by a pair of axially-mounted four-piston Nissin front calipers clamping down on twin 300mm discs and a single-piston caliper biting down on a 250mm disc at the rear. The Z900 comes with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When it first came to India in 2017, the Z900 featured no rider aids except dual-channel ABS. The 2020 update endowed it with all-LED lighting, revised styling and a 4.3-inch colour-TFT dash, which allowed you to control a full suite of riding aids. The Z900 comes equipped with two power modes (Full and Low), four riding modes — Rain, Road, Sport and Rider (customisable) — and three traction control levels.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

When it comes to rivals, bikes such as the ₹12.49 lakh Ducati Monster, the ₹10.8 lakh BMW F 900 R, the ₹9.41 lakh Triumph Street Triple R and the ₹9.15 lakh Honda CB650R, fall into the Z900’s crosshairs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
The Hindu MetroPlus

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app